NBN makes Seaforth a prime sea-change destination

Mackay Regional Council has big plans to overhaul the Seaforth Esplanade into a destination hub. Picture: Mackay Regional Council

SEAFORTH’S new connection status to the NBN makes the town a prime destination for southern Queenslanders looking for a sea-change.

A new survey commissioned by NBN Co shows a third of Queenslanders are thinking about relocating after COVID-19 — driven by desires for a quieter, happier life and to save money.

Almost four in five of those are considering regional moves with more than half citing affordable housing as the most important feature of their ideal community.

The Seaforth esplanade is set to be redeveloped by Mackay Regional Council. Picture: Mackay Regional Council

NBN Local Queensland head Kylie Lindsay said COVID-19 had acted as a “circuit breaker”, making people reconsider whether their current lifestyle matched with what was really important to them.

More than half of the survey respondents said they had been thinking about the move for some time but only recently saw it as a feasible option.

Hibiscus Coast Progress Association president Lynette Prince said it would be “really good” if city-dwellers chose Seaforth for their new home.

“I myself work remotely,” the real estate agent said.

“It’s been very instrumental in me being able to stay in contact with the office.

“Real estate wise, Seaforth is a little bit of a hotspot at the moment.

“It has a variety of seaside properties for sale as well as small acreages.”

Seaforth may soon become a day trip destination under the Mackay Regional Council's proposed upgrades. Picture: Mackay Regional Council

Ms Prince said buyers were drawn to the coast encompassing Seaforth, Ball Bay, Cape Hillsborough and Mt Ossa for the large blocks — many with two to four bay sheds ideal for storing boats and toys — all the while being within 30 minutes of Mackay.

“We do have quite a lot of amenities out here and the foreshore development will make a lot of difference,” she said.

“We’re going forwards but it’s going to go over the top.

“(Seaforth’s) still going to be classified as a fishing village.”

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said Queensland property had been moving quickly with a recent trend to selling online because of COVID-19.

“Vendors are embracing a digital sales pitch and purchasers are buying property sight unseen,” Ms Mercorella said.

“It is a trend that has been embraced and we expect it to only grow in the future.

“Reliable, fast and secure online purchasing capability from anywhere works particularly well in our industry.”

“As more everyday activities move online, it is now possible for Australians to reap the benefits of their ideal community from anywhere in the country.”

More than 11 million Australian premises are now connected to the NBN network.

Head online for a map of where the NBN is connected across the Hibiscus Coast area.