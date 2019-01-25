Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue have been tasked to Hamilton Island following a near drowning on Friday afternoon.
News

Near drowning at Hamilton Island

Georgia Simpson
Gregor Mactaggart
by and
25th Jan 2019 6:00 PM

THE RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter has transferred a six-year-old boy from the Whitsundays to Mackay Base Hospital.

The boy was last reported in a serious, but stable condition following a near drowning incident at Hamilton Island about 5.30pm on Friday.

He has been transferred as a precaution after being treated at the Hamilton Island Medical Centre.

6PM: A BOY is in a serious, but stable condition following a near drowning incident at Hamilton Island about 5.30pm on Friday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the boy was pulled unconscious from the water, and that bystanders performed CPR while awaiting paramedics.

"By the time the paramedics arrived, he was conscious, but breathing with difficulty," the spokesperson said.

"He's being transported in a serious, but stable condition to the Hamilton Island Medical Centre."

The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the area.

It is not known if the incident occurred at a private residence, or in a public place.

Whitsunday Times

