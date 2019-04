A person was taken to hospital in a stable condition following a near drowning incident today.

A PERSON has been taken to Proserpine Hospital following a near drowning incident at Airlie Beach today.

The incident occurred in waters off Shingley Dr and a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they received a call at 4.39pm.

Initial reports were that the person had fallen out of a boat, into the water, the spokesperson said.

The person has been taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.