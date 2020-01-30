Near drowning not under investigation

Stanthorpe Police have provided updates on the boy who almost drowned in a dam at his Cottonvale property last week.

THE 7-year old boy who almost drowned in a dam at a Cottonvale property last Wednesday is well on the road to recovery, according to Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Shane Gleeson.

Snr Sgt Gleeson said the family were undertaking earthworks on their property when the incident occurred.

"The children were playing near the dam," he said.

"He fell into the dam undetected by the family for a brief period."

He said the dam water was very cloudy with fresh sediment, forcing the father to search by feel in the deep water to locate the boy.

"CPR was performed by the father and another family member until Queensland Ambulance Services arrived."

Snr Sergeant Gleeson said the matter had been referred to Workplace Health and Safety Queensland as a formality, however a Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokesman said a full investigation of the matter will not be going ahead.

"There was no commercial interest in that property.

"It is purely a family farm and as such we will not be investigating that matter.

"Had the young boy passed away the matter would already be under investigation. But because it is a hobby farm it is not our jurisdiction to investigate an incident like that."