A WOMAN is in a serious condition after a near-drowning incident in waters off Hamilton Island this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the woman was pulled from the water just after 4pm.

The spokesperson said one paramedic from Hamilton Island treated the woman at the scene.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson confirmed the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter landed on Hamilton Island to transfer the woman to Mackay Base Hospital just after 5pm.