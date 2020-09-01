Menu
Police had a near miss with an oncoming driver near Proserpine yesterday. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Crime

Near miss as police car dodges oncoming overtaker

Laura Thomas
1st Sep 2020 12:30 PM
POLICE narrowly avoided a head-on collision with another vehicle on the Bruce Highway near Proserpine yesterday.

Mackay Road Policing Unit officers about 10.45am yesterday were travelling on the Bruce Highway near Thoopara and were about 20 kilometres south of Whitsunday Coast Airport.

A vehicle overtaking in the opposite direction forced police had to take urgent evasive action to avoid a head on collision.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman from Chandler, south of Brisbane, was issued with an on the spot fine of $533.

She also lost three demerit points for careless driving/due care and attention.

RPU Officer-in-Charge Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Robinson said having good awareness was critical when driving.

“It is so important to be patient and attentive on our roads at all times to avoid serious injury and deaths,” he said.

“No matter the situation, be patient – lives depend on it.”

