NEARLY HERE: Not long until tee off at Whitsunday Green

The Whitsunday Green nine-hole golf course is due to be ready by 'late February or early March' once the grass has knitted, with the new clubhouse cafe (pictured) due to open at the same time. Photo: Contributed

THE Whitsunday Green golf course is due to be ready by late February or early March according to project director Stephen Head, with the new clubhouse cafe due to open at the same time.

Mr Head said the nine-hole, par three course was a short course especially designed to take up less time, with all holes being a par three and the longest hole being 120 metres.

“It’s a type of course that’s really taking off all around the world,” he said.

“It’s designed for people who are time-poor and also for tropical climates – some people find playing for six hours very difficult in the heat, and tourists don’t want to spend all day on the golf course.

“You’re only allowed to take three clubs on the course – not big, long drivers – so, for example, a putter, a nine-iron and a wedge.”

Mr Head said there would be a modest joining fee and Whitsunday Green would be starting to fill its members register in late January, with registration details due to go up on the website soon.

“We hope to get a couple of hundred members fairly quickly,” he said.

“It’s will be a proper club with competitions and a club championships. If people want to play in these, and go to the social events, they have to be a member. Visitors will be able to play as guests.”

PGA professional Andrew Farrow will continue as golf pro, and is fully qualified to give lessons, and there will be a fully stocked pro shop offering hire or buy options.

As well as the nine-hole golf course there will be a chipping and putting area, and the clubhouse cafe – or ‘tenth hole’ – will have an “informal, friendly atmosphere”.

Construction of the golf course has been delayed by a couple of months – it was initially slated for late January – due to Whitsunday Green still having to get State Government approvals to put bridges over the creeks that run through the property.

“It’s just one of those things,” Mr Head said.

“But the longer we keep people off the course, the better the condition the course will end up being, as the grass has to knit together.

“Once our experts are confident that the grass has settled and ‘grown in’ properly, we can expect the course to open.”

The Whitsunday Green project is being delivered by Melbourne-based Sanctuary Living and will cover a total of 285 hectares when everything is finished, with more house and land packages planned for Spyglass Hill Estate, as well as an over-55s lifestyle community.