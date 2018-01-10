Nearly Neil sings to Sweet Proserpine

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Bobby Bruce dressed for his performance of Nearly Neil.

NEIL Diamond is coming to the Whitsundays.

More accurately Nearly Neil will perform at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre next month promising "a great time and bringing back the roots of what music is all about”.

For more than two decades, Canadian singer Bobby Bruce has been performing throughout America, Canada, Europe, New Zealand and Asia with his passionate vocal salute to music legend Neil Diamond.

Mr Bruce said the first time he opened his mouth and sang like Neil Diamond was in an Australian themed restaurant and dinner theatre restaurant in his home town, owned by a woman from Gold Coast.

"It became a party trick for while and then a full time job and now I've been doing this show for 24 years.”

It wasn't long before the power of Bobby's voice put him in a league of his own and local audiences can look forward to a powerful package of Diamond hits - from Cracklin' Rosie and Kentucky Woman to Cherry Cheyy and Sweet Caroline.

The showman has been nominated two years consecutively for the best international touring artist for the Australia ACE awards.

First touring Australia in 1996, Bobby reunited with his former musical director Dale Genner in 2008, beginning a new touring partnership with DownUnder Promotions and has returned to entertain 14 times since.

Performing in every state and in New Zealand, this isn't the first time the artist has visited the Whitsundays.

"I remember I've been there (the Whitsundays) before, once in 1996 and 2014 I played on Halloween - normally my tours are centred about NSW so I'm exciting about returning to the north, I mean it's minus 2 where I am right now.”

"I do a Neil Diamond performance but try to extend tunes in new ways like he might do them when he has modified his own songs throughout the years performing live,” Mr Bruce said.

"This morning melodies tour is a little different and scaled down to connect intimately with audience.

Mr Bruce said coming from a small community off the coast of Vancouver himself he understood more than most the need to rely on each other in tough times.

"I know the cyclone has been tough,” he said. "I'm excited to bring some music and good times to a community which has been though so much.”

NEARLY NEIL

WHAT: Neil Diamond tribute by touring Canadian singer Bobby Bruce

WHEN: February 15

WHERE: Proserpine Events Centre

COST: $15 tickets