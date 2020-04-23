Need a friend? Adopt one...for life

Luna Latte, a nine-month old Irish Wolfhound cross adopted by Tanya Spencer, is pictured with Xavier.

FEELING lonely in isolation? A pet can bring great comfort but people are being reminded that a pet is for life, as the RSPCA launches virtual adoptions.

RSPCA Qld has launched virtual adoptions across the state, although people will still be taking home a real animal.

From Monday, April 20, all adoption enquiries will now be conducted by phone or online, using Zoom virtual meeting technology.

Potential adopters will be able to go online and, if they see an animal that takes their fancy, they can fill in an “expression of interest” form.

They will then take part in an interview either by phone or Zoom and if they’re still interested, the RSPCA will show them an especially created video of the animal so they can make a final decision.

The Whitsundays’ nearest RSPCA centre is in Mackay, which is where the pet would be picked up from.

“Obviously, nothing beats face-to-face contact but we believe this will give potential adopters a real opportunity to get to know the animal,” RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty said.

“If everyone is happy, then the adopters will come to the care centre to pick up their future pet for life.

“In these uncertain times I think people realise just how much comfort animals bring to our lives. In times of stress they help us to remain calm. More and more these days we see animals being used in all forms of therapy and the benefits they bring are almost immeasurable.”

RSPCA staff and volunteers have been clearing a backlog of adoption requests before deciding to relaunch.

The charity also had more than 3000 people expressing interest to become foster carers in just four days.

“These are still being processed and we’re incredibly grateful. But, as you can imagine, we certainly don’t need any more foster carers at the moment.”

Mr Beatty also urged people not to forget the RSPCA in these times of need.

“As you can imagine the majority of the RSPCA’s work is “hands on”. So although a small number of our staff can work from home, for our inspectors, veterinarians and animal attendants there are major challenges ahead.