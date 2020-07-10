NEED TO KNOW: Junior rugby league gets start date

Junior footy will be back on the agenda from July 25.

THE Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds will come alive this month when the Under 6-12 age groups kick-off the long-awaited 2020 junior season.

Rugby League Mackay and District chairman Adam Wright signed off on the eight-week junior draw this morning.

The U6-12s will begin on July 25 and finish Saturday, September 12.

The U13-17 age groups will get the green light from August 1 and run to Friday, September 18.

“They’ll finish on the Friday night of the first weekend of school holidays,” Wright said.

“We’ll have a big night down there to finish off the school term and junior footy.”

The particulars of the fixture, including times and match-ups, will be finalised by next week, Wright said.

Overnight, Wright also received confirmation that Townsville Brothers and Townsville Norths had committed to the RLMD senior season.

The two Townsville clubs will make it a seven-team A-Grade competition, with Souths Sharks rejoining the competition after previously withdrawing prior to COVID-19 restrictions being eased.

“The more teams in the competition the better,” Wright said.

“All along we’ve wanted as many clubs – and people – playing football as possible.”