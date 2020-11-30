Menu
A Caboolture woman has pleaded guilty to neglecting three puppies and their mother after authorities found them emaciated. Picture: RSPCA
Crime

Neglected puppies found emaciated, in the sun

by Kara Sonter
30th Nov 2020 5:32 PM
A mother dog and her three puppies were so emaciated they were taken by authorities a court has heard.

Terri-Lee Taylor, 28, pleaded guilty via a letter to Caboolture Magistrates Court to neglecting the dogs at her Caboolture South home between January 19 and February 12, 2019.

The court heard Taylor's rottweiler Cuddles and her three puppies were severely underweight.

the court heard Cuddles was fed a mix of VIP dog roll, home brand dog biscuits and Weet-Bix.

When RSPCA officials attended the house for a second time they found the puppies tethered outside, with some of them unable to access shade.

Vet tests revealed Cuddles to have a body condition score of three on a scale of one to nine, where one is emaciated and nine is obese, while the puppies were scored at either one or two.

The court heard Taylor had been struggling with finances at the time of the neglect and also had two children to care for.

She was fined $2000 and ordered to pay $1958.

She was also placed on a three-year animal ownership prohibition order but had no conviction recorded.

One of the puppies after it was taken care of by the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA
Cuddles the mother dog gained weight after the RSPCA intervened. Picture: RSPCA
One of the puppies showing healthy weight gain after RSPCA intervention. Picture: RSPCA
One of the puppies looking healthier after some weight gain after RSPCA intervention. Picture: RSPCA
animal neglect court editors picks rspca

