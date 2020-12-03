‘Negligent’: Prossie mum blasted for pregnancy drug use

A PROSERPINE mother has been labelled “negligent” after it was revealed she was still using marijuana despite being two months pregnant.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard Casey Dawn Marie McAvoy, who has four children with a fifth on the way, previously used about 14g of marijuana a day.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant said while she had cut down to 3g a week, it was still unacceptable she continued to use drugs while pregnant.

“The unborn child needs some protection right now,” Sgt Merchant told the court.

“She’s an adult, she can make her own decisions but that child cannot.”

McAvoy fronted court and pleaded guilty to multiple charges including supplying and possessing dangerous drugs, as well as possessing drug utensils.

Sgt Merchant told the court McAvoy was on probation when police searched her backpack in May and found 14.6g of marijuana and nine marijuana seeds.

Sgt Merchant said police questioned McAvoy, she told them she would sometimes give weed to her brother.

“She’s been doing this for the last couple of years around twice a week,” Sgt Merchant said.

The court heard the Australian Border Force helped search a Proserpine address in October and McAvoy led police to a bong in her room.

Lawyer Ashley Reynolds appeared for McAvoy, saying the 29-year-old woman faced the supplying drugs charge purely because she admitted to police she had shared marijuana with her brother.

“It was not the case that she would give cannabis to her brother for him to use at a later point or individually, rather, it was more the case that she herself was using and he would ask to join,” Ms Reynolds said.

“There is no commercial aspect alleged and it was minor amounts.”

Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Ms Reynolds said McAvoy had used marijuana for a long time to self-medicate for anger management and she had struggled with mental health challenges.

The court heard McAvoy was living with her mother in Proserpine.

Ms Reynolds said McAvoy had cut down her marijuana use from about 14g a day to 3g a week and she understood the effects it could have on her baby.

“It’s a lengthy drug addiction she’s had for some time,” Ms Reynolds said.

Magistrate James Morton told McAvoy he felt sorry for her unborn child.

“It hasn’t arrived in this cruel world yet … you’re making it difficult for this child,” Mr Morton said.

“When it comes to looking after a young child’s health coming into this world you’re very negligent.

“You’d rather sit down and smoke a bong or smoke a joint than put your child’s health first.

“It’s just sad, that as a human being this is where you’re at.”

Mr Morton said jail was a last resort, but McAvoy had reached the last resort, noting she had a criminal history with similar offences.

She was sentenced to a total of two months’ jail, which was immediately suspended for 18 months.

McAvoy was also fined $300 for breaching her probation order by failing to report.

Convictions were recorded.

“You ought to hang your head in shame walking out of here,” Mr Morton said.

“Clean your act up, for your child.”