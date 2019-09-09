Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Neighbour accused of bloody murder learns his fate

Jessica Lamb
by
9th Sep 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY has found an Eli Waters man guilty of murdering his 75-year-old neighbour.

Frederick Ronald Sinfield had pleaded not guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to murdering Norma Ludlam in July 2015.

Ms Ludlam was found with significant injuries to her head, lying in a pool of blood.

She died in hospital four days later.

The prosecution argued Sinfield killed Ms Ludlam by hitting her twice in the head with an unidentified blunt object while she was lying on her bed.

The jury delivered its verdict on Friday afternoon, finding Sinfield guilty of one count of murder.

Sinfield will be sentenced in Brisbane on October 11.

editors picks fccourt fccrime frederick sinfield maryborough supreme court murder murder trial norma ludlam
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COLOUR POP: All the smiles and laughs from Colour Run

    premium_icon COLOUR POP: All the smiles and laughs from Colour Run

    Community Did you participate in the world's brightest fun run? Check out our gallery!

    Service to remember lives lost

    premium_icon Service to remember lives lost

    News Service to remember those who died by suicide.

    Fresh prospects: Explorer to hunt coal near Clermont

    premium_icon Fresh prospects: Explorer to hunt coal near Clermont

    Business Company granted additional exploration blocks

    'GOOD NEWS DAY': Bishop blesses new school buildings

    premium_icon 'GOOD NEWS DAY': Bishop blesses new school buildings

    Education School's new buildings officially opened.