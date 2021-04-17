Neighbour charged over injuries during street disturbance

A man police allege assaulted his neighbour during a disturbance has been charged and will appear in court later this month.

Whitsunday police were called to a disturbance in Sunbird Close at Jubilee Pocket about 2am on April 11.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said a 22-year-old man was allegedly at the centre of the disturbance and was approached by his 41-year-old male neighbour.

He said the older man suffered cuts and bruises in a scuffle that broke out between the pair before officers arrived at the scene.

“Those injuries were consistent with bodily harm,” he said.

The 22-year-old man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 29.

The 41-year-old man later sought treatment for his injuries.