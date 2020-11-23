Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Breaking

Neighbour saves Hay Point home from devastating blaze

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEIGHBOUR has used a garden hose to save a Hay Point home from going up in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the home along Hellwege St just before 11am.

It is understood the fire began in a wheelie bin before spreading to the outside wall of the home.

More stories:

'Tragic' spike in fatal crashes demands urgent funding

The great escape: 7 times CQ prisoners went on the run

Ergon Energy isolated the power to the home while firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to detect any hot spots within the wall.

Subscriber benefits:

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

It is understood the owners of the residence were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

bestofmackay community hero hay point hay point fire mackay fires queensland fire and emergency service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major player in building Bowen agave industry recognised

        Premium Content Major player in building Bowen agave industry recognised

        Rural Chris Monsour is helping to build a sustainable agriculture industry and supporting growers in building robust businesses.

        ’Perseverance paid off’ in bid to bring bowls to Hydeaway

        Premium Content ’Perseverance paid off’ in bid to bring bowls to Hydeaway

        Bowls The new green is the first of its kind in the area and will be more than just a...

        FINTASTIC FASHION: Hats put region’s water critters on show

        Premium Content FINTASTIC FASHION: Hats put region’s water critters on show

        Business The new business was born out of the lockdown with hopes of bringing ocean lovers...

        Driver flees scene of Bruce Highway rollover

        Premium Content Driver flees scene of Bruce Highway rollover

        News Police are still searching for the man, who left his car on the Bruce Highway after...