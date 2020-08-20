Neighbourhood in shock after man dies in house fire

Dave O'Dowd died in a house fire in Harlaxton.

THE death of David O'Dowd in a tragic house fire has shocked the Harlaxton community where he lived.

Former colleague Jarred Newman offered his heartfelt condolences.

"Rest in peace to an absolute amazing man," he said.

"Loved working with this guy (and my) thoughts go out to his family."

Mr O'Dowd's neighbours will establish a charitable fund to support his family with the details to be released in the coming days.

More neighbours will care for the family's dog, after they lost one to the blaze.

Police and forensic fire investigations established a crime scene at the address in Doyle St and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Their investigation remains ongoing.

The fire started about 11.15pm on Wednesday.

Doyle St house fire: House destroyed in Doyle St fire.

"When we arrived at the structure, we noticed the house was well involved in fire, and we went straight into action with hose lines," QFES station officer Brad Rosenblatt said.

"I don't think there was one place in the structure that didn't have fire.

"The crews did a fantastic job to knock the flames down, and that allowed us to get inside and do an initial primary search."

Neighbours who witnessed the fire described it spreading through the house in minutes, added by strong wind gusts.

Several witness, including a group of youths, threw stones at the house to wake the occupants.

The fire spread to two vehicles parked in the carport and threatened nearby structures, however QFES officer were able to beat the flames back.

"One of the houses on the right-hand side was our main exposure, and that was out main priority on arrival," Mr Rosenblatt said.

"We don't have any idea at this stage how the fire started.

"Fire investigators from QFES will assess the scene along with police."

Crews were still on scene at 2.30am dampening down the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has information that would help investigators should phone Policelink on 131 444.

