New owners pay $17m to knock down neighbouring mansions

Owners of neighbouring Noosa properties 43 and 45 Witta Cir have applied to demolish the multimillion-dollar properties.

Purchasing side-by-side houses may seem like the key to a long, happy marriage.

But the couple who has bought these exclusive pads don't seem to be keen on taking a house each.

Property records show they have paid a total of $17 million in the past two years for the grand homes.

Richard and Mary Delaney own several properties in the Noosa region, including 43 and 45 Witta Circle in Noosa Heads.

It seems they purchased the neighbouring waterside multimillion-dollar properties with one goal in mind.

To knock them down.

In the past week, demolition applications have been submitted to Noosa Council for both properties.

Considering Noosa builder Tony Fitzpatrick only finished constructing 45 Witta Circle in 2017, some may believe it is premature to flatten such an impressive dwelling.

Meticulously designed and expertly crafted, photos show how impressive the four bedroom, four bathroom property really is.

The decision to demolish the neighbouring properties is surely one that will leave designers and builders scratching their heads.

So, what next for the two Noosa mansions?

An application for building work on 43 Witta Circle was submitted to Noosa Council on July 30.

While architectural designs are not yet available, with award-winning Noosa architect Tim Ditchfield at the helm, the house is sure to be a head turner.

There is currently no building application with Noosa Council for 45 Witta Circle.