Menu
Login
News

Neighbourly love helps family recover from fire

Chelsea Donald, Amelia Carsley, Lacey, Bronte and Coby Johnson, Follett and Kayla Simon with Finn Dale hit the beat of Waite Creek Court to raise funds for the occupants of the house that burnt to the ground on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea Donald, Amelia Carsley, Lacey, Bronte and Coby Johnson, Follett and Kayla Simon with Finn Dale hit the beat of Waite Creek Court to raise funds for the occupants of the house that burnt to the ground on Sunday afternoon.
tamera francis
by

A 12-YEAR-OLD has stepped up to help a family in need after a devastating house fire in Cannonvale.

Amelia Carsley has headed up fundraising efforts for the family, accompanied by her younger sister Kayla Simon, 8, and friends from the street.

Amelia's mother, Sharon Simon, said: "She is a pretty amazing young girl; I know I'm her mother, but she's got a good heart.

"We know the son, JP. He's friends with my son. We live down the road,” Ms Simon said.

"I don't really know the family, but we just wanted to help.”

Amelia did a doorknock on Monday and "raised around $300 shaking a tin”, Ms Simon said.

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $1000.

"We're just trying to give a helping hand to start over again. I can't begin to imagine what they're going through,” Ms Simon said.

Topics:  cannonvale community fundraiser

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Canecutters take win against Valleys

Canecutters take win against Valleys

Valleys have suffered their first loss of the season, as a strong Canecutters side limped their way to victory on the weekend.

Paddy's Day fun at the Reef Gateway

PUMPED UP: Inflatable bar headed for the Reef Gateway Hotel this St Patrick's Day.

Be brave, shave and celebrate St Paddy's Day.

OUTRIGGER TRAWLS ONLINE

TOP PADDLE: OC6 paddlers claim the win at the Takapuna Beach Cup event in New Zealand at the weekend.

It's a perfect match, team who met online takes out win.

QFES defends 'slow' response to Waite Creek Crt fire

The smouldering remains of the house razed to the ground by Sunday's fire at Waite Creek Court.

QFES defends 'slow' firies.

Local Partners