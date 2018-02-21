Neighbourly love helps family recover from fire

Chelsea Donald, Amelia Carsley, Lacey, Bronte and Coby Johnson, Follett and Kayla Simon with Finn Dale hit the beat of Waite Creek Court to raise funds for the occupants of the house that burnt to the ground on Sunday afternoon.

A 12-YEAR-OLD has stepped up to help a family in need after a devastating house fire in Cannonvale.

Amelia Carsley has headed up fundraising efforts for the family, accompanied by her younger sister Kayla Simon, 8, and friends from the street.

Amelia's mother, Sharon Simon, said: "She is a pretty amazing young girl; I know I'm her mother, but she's got a good heart.

"We know the son, JP. He's friends with my son. We live down the road,” Ms Simon said.

"I don't really know the family, but we just wanted to help.”

Amelia did a doorknock on Monday and "raised around $300 shaking a tin”, Ms Simon said.

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $1000.

"We're just trying to give a helping hand to start over again. I can't begin to imagine what they're going through,” Ms Simon said.