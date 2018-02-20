Menu
Login
News

Neighbours become good friends

DIGGING DEEP: Chelsea Donald, Amelia Carsley, Lacey, Bronte and Coby Johnson, Follett and Kayla Simon with Finn Dale hit the beat of Waite Creek Court to raise funds for the occupants of the house that burnt to the ground on Sunday afternoon.
DIGGING DEEP: Chelsea Donald, Amelia Carsley, Lacey, Bronte and Coby Johnson, Follett and Kayla Simon with Finn Dale hit the beat of Waite Creek Court to raise funds for the occupants of the house that burnt to the ground on Sunday afternoon.
tamera francis
by

A TWELVE-year-old has stepped up to help a family in need after a devastating house fire in Cannonvale.

Amelia Carsley has headed up fundraising efforts for the family, accompanied by her younger sister Kayla Simon, 8, and friends from the street.

Amelia's mother, Sharon Simon, said "she is a pretty amazing young girl, I know I'm her mother, but she's got a good heart”.

"We know the son, JP. He's friends with my son. We live down the road,” Ms Simon said.

"I don't really know the family, but we just wanted to step and help.”

Amelia wanted to go around door knocking to raise money, so they could buy necessities, they would have lost in the fire.

Amelia did a door knock on Monday and "raised around $300 shaking a tin”, Ms Simon said.

A friend of Ms Simon's has set up a GoFundme page, which has already raised over $1000.

"We're just trying to give a helping hand to start over again. I can't begin to imagine what they're going through,” Ms Simon said.

Ms Simon has approached local businesses who have donated to the family.

She said "the whole street has really pulled together it's not just one family”.

Topics:  cannonvale community fundaiser

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Storms cause power outages to thousands of homes

Storms cause power outages to thousands of homes

A POWER outage in the Whitsunday originally affecting 1600 Ergon Energy customers is is now causing power interruptions to 7000 homes.

Cannonvale house goes up in flames

A house fire at Waite Creek Court in Cannonvale has been contained by the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service.

Cannonvale house goes up in flames.

These little piggies no longer go to market

Owner of Whitsunday Beefalo and Berkshire Gold, Christina della Valle with the 5 day old piglets.

These little piggies no longer go to market.

Court threats as controversial CBD development denied

Whitsunday Funerals and Crematorium's new premises on the corner of Shakespeare and Juliet Streets in Mackay..

Funeral owner to take the council to court over crematorium

Local Partners