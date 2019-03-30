Neighbours fight over 'derogatory' comments

A man was put on a good behaviour bond after he hit his neighbour.

A MAN who punched his neighbour after he made derogatory remarks about the man's wife a week earlier, has been put on a good behaviour bond.

Steven William Bentley, 67, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to a charge of public nuisance.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Bentley and his next-door neighbour had words over their fence at about 11.30am on October 29.

Bentley said to the other man "do you want to sort it?” and told him to meet him on the front lawn, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told once out the front, Bentley put his hands on his neighbour's shoulders and the other man put his hands on Bentley's chest.

Bentley then hit his neighbour once in the face.

When he 2was questioned by police the next day, Bentley said he went out the front of the houses with the intention to fight, Sgt Myors said.

He also told police the neighbour had called his wife a derogatory name the week earlier.

Bentley's solicitor Rosemary Varley told the court her client and his wife had lived in the house for four years and had disputes with the neighbour since living there.

"The neighbour was rude and insulting to his wife,” Ms Varley said.

She said Bentley did not have any criminal history.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead put Bentley on a $400 three-month good behaviour bond. No conviction was recorded by the court.