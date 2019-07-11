Neighbours star lied for drug-addicted ex

NEIGHBOURS star Bonnie Anderson has found herself on the wrong side of the law after trying to cover up for her bad boy ex-boyfriend.

The Logie nominee faced a suburban Melbourne court this week where she admitted failing to give information to police as to who was driving her car.

Police charged the actor following a probe into her former boyfriend Matthew Arnautovic, 31, and a dangerous driving incident in Mount Evelyn on October 22, 2017.

Bonnie Anderson with the Ramsay Street sign.

Anderson, 24, lied to investigators, claiming drug-addicted Arnautovic had been with her at the time.

But in April, Magistrate Tim Walsh convicted and ordered him to undergo a 12-month Community Correction Order after he pleaded guilty to one count of driving in a dangerous manner over the incident.

His driver's license was also cancelled for six months.

Arnautovic was not made to do any unpaid community work, with the magistrate taking into consideration 127 days he had spent in custody on remand.

Matthew Arnautovic from his facebook account

But Mr Marsh made it a condition of the order he undergo drug testing and treatment, as well as complete an offending behaviour program.

Facing the same magistrate at Ringwood Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Anderson, who is no longer with Arnautovic, avoided a conviction for her deceit.

Instead, Mr Walsh placed her on a good behaviour bond for three months.

She must also donate $500 to The Father Bob Maguire Foundation, a charity dedicated to ending homelessness and disadvantage.

Her court appearance came just nine days after she frocked up for the 61st Annual TV Week Logie Awards ceremony in Queensland, where she had been nominated for the first time for the Graham Kennedy Award, which recognises the country's most popular new talent.

Anderson first rose to fame when she was just 12 after winning Australia's Got Talent in 2007.

The powerhouse singer-songwriter has not looked back since releasing her first solo single, Raise the Bar, in 2013.

The talented musician also appeared in a musical theatre production before making her TV debut on soap opera Neighbours in May last year, playing Beatrix Nilsson.

The musician made her TV debut on soap opera Neighbours in May last year, playing Beatrix Nilsson.

rebekah.cavanagh@news.com.au