Nemesis body shames AFL star … again

AFL great Kane Cornes took another shot in his long-running feud with Adelaide star Taylor Walker, once again questioning the Crows forward's conditioning after his side's abysmal loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

The footy world united in its criticism of the Crows after they were thrashed by 75 points in the local derby. The 17.8 (110) to 5.5 (35) win was Port's biggest ever in a Showdown, while Adelaide's total was its lowest ever against its cross-city rival.

In April, a photo emerged of Cornes' brother and fellow Power legend Chad looking ripped next to Port forward Charlie Dixon, who was showing off his six pack.

The next month, a photo of a shirtless Walker started doing the rounds and Cornes took a cheeky crack at the obvious difference between his and Dixon's physiques.

The outspoken media personality went back to the well on the Sunday Footy Show, pinpointing a moment in the fourth quarter of last night's game where Dixon out-muscled Walker in a contest to win the ball and kick a goal.

While Cornes' Channel 9 colleagues thought he was having a laugh by ripping into Walker's rig again, the 300-gamer maintained he was deadly serious in his criticism.

"You lot laughed at me and almost mocked me when I showed this split-screen of Taylor Walker and Charlie Dixon up against each other," Cornes said.

"That was a bit of fun but this is why I raise this. Let's take a look at this contest between these two people, and one's done their weights and one hasn't.

"One player has eaten well, he's done his weights and prepared himself. The other one has sat on the couch and that's the result.

"That is not tongue in cheek. That is a great example of strength in a contest and he's been absolutely rag-dolled and you can see why."

Cornes also took a crack at Walker on Twitter while watching Dixon get the better of him on Saturday night.

In May, Cornes said "you can't let those sorts of standards slip through" in regards to Walker's conditioning, prompting the 30-year-old to hit back.

"To be honest mate, I find it quite sad and I pity the bloke that he's just trying to stay relevant this whole time," Walker told Triple M.

"Honestly, it's getting a bit of a joke that he continually has a personal pot shot at me.

"I've let it go, but he continues to try and stay relevant.

"So if that's what he wants to he can do that."

Cornes and Walker have locked horns on multiple occasions. In response to a post about the Port icon threatening to "out" an AFL player who was sending him disparaging text messages while on air, Walker responded by telling him to "grow up and stop sooking".

Some of Walker's friends called Cornes on New Year's Eve to mock him for his short career as a firefighter, while the pair also shared an angry exchange on the Sunday Footy Show in 2017 when Walker blasted "players that come out of the game and don't have a positive spin on the game because we all love the game of footy".

Originally published as Nemesis body shames AFL star … again