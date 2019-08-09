Menu
Joshua Harriot was shooting people with a Nerf gun, sparking several triple-0 calls.
News

Nerf gun nuisance passes out in retirement village

Felicity Ripper
9th Aug 2019 9:56 AM
A MAN who walked a Coast street shooting people with a Nerf gun, stole a television and passed out in a retirement village has fronted court.

Several triple-0 calls were made at about 2pm on June 9 as Joshua Gordon Harriot walked Oceanic Parade at Bokarina shooting toy pellets at the public, hurling rocks at cars and kicking bins.

Further calls were made to triple-0 when he was found by the public, passed out in the retirement village with his Nerf gun.

Police located Harriot and found a pipe in his possession.

"He was heavily intoxicated, police attempted to talk with him however he was abusive," police prosecutor Jeanette Grigoris said.

A woman told police Harriot, who was known to her, had entered her house unannounced, unplugged her television and walked out with it.

Defence lawyer Michael Robinson said the burglary was "less serious" than what was often seen before the court and the television was left outside the woman's house.

Harriot pleaded guilty to public nuisance, entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and possessing a pipe.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist gave him 18 months probation.

The conviction was not recorded.

