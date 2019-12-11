‘Nervous’ NZ volcano tour guide’s eerie premonition

Video footage has emerged of Hayden Marshall-Inman, the White Island Tours guide who was the first confirmed victim of the volcanic eruption in New Zealand, where he spoke of his nerves about the volatile island.

In the footage that was taken in July 2018 and posted on the NZ Pocket Guide YouTube account, Marshall-Inman is seen helming a tender boat out to the volcano.

Hayden Marshall-Inman admits he was afraid the volcano would blow back in September 2017.



"Last September's probably the most nervous I've ever been … there was an ash eruption when we got here," he says to the camera.

"I could definitely feel the nerves inside me, for sure."

Marshall-Inman was leading a tour group on a seven-hour day trip to the volcano from the Ovations of the Seas cruise ship when it erupted on Monday.

The death toll has since risen to six people, after one tourist succumbed to injuries in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

Tourists film the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand.

The eight people missing are now presumed dead and some of the 30 in hospital continue to fight for their lives.

The YouTube clip featuring Marshall-Inman's unsettling words also shows the activities the doomed White Island Tours guests potentially undertook in the lead up to the catastrophic eruption.

Travellers are seen wandering inside the volcano's crater (wearing the precautionary yellow hard hats that this week's visitors were wearing when the volcano blew), as hosts describe the "pure geothermal wonderland" and the "really chilled out tour of the island".

They also describe seeing the "eerie" burnt remains of a sulphur mining plant.

At one point the guide casually mentions a minor eruption in recent times, and points out the impact crater that it left.

White Island Tours - what guests experience on the island when they get off the boat.

Questions are now being raised as to why visitors were allowed onto the island.

When asked whether Monday's eruption signalled the end of tours there, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was one of a number of questions that needed to be asked, but the immediate focus was on survivors.

Former tourists of White Island taking in lunch on the boat in 2018.

A former tourist of White Island eating lunch on the boat tour in 2018.

The packed lunch former tourists enjoyed on the White Island boat tour of the volcano.

Former tourists of White Island jumping off the boat into the water for a swim.

MARSHALL-INMAN DUBBED "A PRETTY SPECIAL GUY"

Upon learning of his death, Marshall-Inman's brother wrote on social media that the local tour guide had died "doing the one thing he loved."

Mark Inman's post was flooded with tributes, well-wishes and memories of Marshall-Inman, who has been celebrated as "a top man who left an impact on the world."

According to the NZ Herald, Marshall-Inman had a heart of gold. Every week he would leave $5 behind as a pay-it-forward at his local Four Square supermarket.

Hayden Marshall-Inman from Whakatāne was a guide to White Island and died in the explosion.

It was a simple gesture but one that will now forever stick with staff at the Ōhope Store.

In Marshall-Inman's home town of Ōhope Beach, Claire and Aaron Blair, owners of the Four Square Supermarket, are now doing their best to honour the popular local.

They've set up cards for locals to leave their condolences and a box to leave a donation for food.

A food collection box and cards have been set up for the family of Hayden Marshall-Inman.

In a post on Facebook, they wrote that anyone who wanted to pass on their sympathies to his family could sign the cards.

"We are also putting some supplies together for the family that a close family friend will take to them tomorrow.

"Hayden is close to our hearts. Every week, he left $5 at the counter to pay for the next person. This has been happening for years so there will be many recipients of his kindness.

"The Inmans are in our thoughts, as well as all the other families and friends of everyone affected by the Whakaari eruption."

Claire Blair said Marshall-Inman's death had a "massive effect for our community".

"It's got a pretty far-reaching effect."

The couple would drop off the donations and cards to the family tomorrow, she said.

They'd also dropped off donations to the local marae, Civil Defence and Coastguard.

"We're trying to do what we can, really.

"He was a pretty special guy."