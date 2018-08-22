The new KitKat flavour you can get for free

IN a world first for the humble KitKat, a new flavour has arrived in Australia, and it will only be available for free for one day in two of the nation's major metropolitan cities.

Nestle is launching a limited edition flavour called KitKat GOLD, which contains the famous chocolate's crisp wafer fingers covered in a new, creamy golden white, caramelised chocolate.

Nestle's Head of Marketing Confectionary Anna Stewart told News Corp Australia that the flavour creation came through the company's development work in Australia.

"We have a lot of fun exploring different flavour profiles, and when we tasted this one, we knew we were on to a winner," she said.

Ms Stewart said they were also looking for a balance of flavour between the chocolate and KitKat's unique wafer inside.

The new Kit Kat GOLD being released this month. Picture: Supplied

"We've ensured we've got the taste of the wafer in the finger right with the right chocolate flavour to go with it," she said.

"This one is distinct because it's made by caramelising the butter to give it its distinct flavour," she said.

Ms Stewart also said that if it is a success with Australia's chocoholics, it could become a permanent fixture.

"There will be an opportunity to sample the KitKat GOLD flavour, but we encourage anyone who gets to try it to let us know their feedback on our Facebook page. We are always looking for customer feedback."

The new Kit Kat flavour up close. Picture: Supplied

The new KitKat GOLD will be available for free sampling in Sydney on August 30 and then in Melbourne on September 3.

Nestle is setting up its own Edible KitKat GOLD Wall in each city, which will have 8000 golden Kit Kat GOLD four-finger bars available to those who line up for them.

Visitors will be able to pick their very own KitKat GOLD straight from the wall.

Nestle is also ready for a potential crowd crush, with "queue control" in place so no one gets hurt.

In Sydney, the wall will be set up at Martin Place Station and in Melbourne, it will be at Southern Cross Station.

Among the packets on the wall will be a Gold Ticket, with two amazing travel breaks worth up to $5,000 to Tahiti or Africa.

A sneak peek of what the new Kit Kat looks like. Picture: Supplied

The new KitKat flavour is also available in grocery stores nationwide.

It comes after Nestle brought in Ruby chocolate flavoured KitKat this year.

It was the first new chocolate flavour to arrive in Australia in the last 80 years.

The ruby chocolate flavoured KitKat has only been available to those who shop in-store at the KitKat Chocolatory in the heart of Melbourne.

Customers who ordered it online could only click and collect the ruby chocolate from the pop-up store at Melbourne Central, which has become a permanent fixture.

Nestle had a six-month licence to stock the ruby chocolate flavour, before others could.

Australia was the fourth country to receive ruby chocolate after it hit Japan, South Korea and the UK.

Last month, Nestle's decade-long battle to claim exclusive rights over the KitKat's distinctive shape was dealt a new twist after a ruling by the European Union's top court.

The European Union's top court ordered the EU's intellectual property office to "reconsider" KitKat's bloc-wide trademark, prolonging Nestle's decade-long battle to claim exclusive rights over the chocolate bar's distinctive shape.

The KitKat Chocolatory’s ruby chocolate on offer. Picture: Supplied

Nestle has been locked in a legal war with US rival Mondelez, maker of Cadbury chocolate, over the four-fingered wafer biscuit which was first sold in 1935.

In a closely watched case, the European Court of Justice said the EU's intellectual property office must go back to the drawing board and revisit its 2006 to decision to grant KitKat an EU trademark based on its shape.

But in a break for Nestle, the Luxembourg-based ECJ did not cancel the trademark outright, as suggested by the court's top adviser in April, with the EU intellectual property office now tasked to revisit the basis for awarding the trademark.

The EU's intellectual property office allowed Nestle in 2006 to trademark what the court calls the "three-dimensional shape of the 'Kit Kat 4 fingers' product".

This trademark has helped keep copycat candy-bars out of grocery stores, and punished the development of similar treats owned by Mondelez, including the Norwegian favourite Kvikk Lunsj, a Kit Kat doppelganger.

The EU's intellectual property office "must reconsider whether the three-dimensional shape of a '4 Finger KitKat' can be retained as an EU trade mark," a court statement said.