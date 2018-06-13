Netball heroes give helping hand

SKILLS LEARNT: Sharks and WNA players at the junior clinic on Sunday.

NETBALL: Last Sunday, Whitsunday Netball Association hosted three Souths Whitsundays Sharks players for a three-hour junior clinic at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

The Souths Whitsunday Sharks are the Queensland Netball State League team for the region extending south to Sarina, north to the Whitsundays and west to the Isaac Region.

Twenty-eight of the local junior players had the opportunity to run drills and train with some of the top players from the region.

WNA's Shannon Lorraway said these junior netball clinics provided players with the opportunity to learn new netball skills in a fun environment.

She said it was always exciting to be able to offer these types of player development clinics to members of the association.

"The Sharks players are great mentors for our young players and they were able to show them a variety of skills which they can now put into practice in a game environment,” Lorraway said.

The clinic targeted specific skills including footwork, shooting, defence and working around the goal circle as well as actual game play with guidance and coaching from the experienced Sharks' players.

The clinic came at a great time for these young players with WNA's annual junior carnival coming up on Sunday, June 24.

Every year the club hosts regional clubs and association teams from Townsville to Sarina for a one-day carnival in the Whitsundays and welcomes spectators and supporters on that day to cheer on local teams.