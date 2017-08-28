24°
Netballers bounce back after TC Debbie

Peter Carruthers | 28th Aug 2017 1:15 PM
The Under-12 Stingers take on the Under-11 Turtles in the Thinkwater Junior Netball Carnival on Sunday.
The Under-12 Stingers take on the Under-11 Turtles in the Thinkwater Junior Netball Carnival on Sunday.

YOUNG netball players converged on the brand new playing surface at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Sunday for the Thinkwater Junior Netball Carnival.

President of the Whitsunday Netball Association, Liz Youd, said without the support of the parents, sponsors and volunteers recovery after Cyclone Debbie and the carnival would never had gone ahead.

Three teams of Moddies, two Under-11 teams, two Under-12s, one Under-13 and one Under-15 team all played their best against teams from the Burdekin, Bowen and Mackay.

The Under-15 Geometrics on the court on Sunday.
The Under-15 Geometrics on the court on Sunday.

Youd said the carnival offered a chance for Whitsunday netball players to meet other players and build positive relationships within the sport.

"We have been to Bowen, we have been to Mackay, we would have liked to play earlier but Cyclone Debbie forced us to postpone,” she said.

Following the amazing success of the Under-13 Fury who missed out on winning the district grand final two weeks ago by one point, it is hoped more teams next year will play representative netball.

The Under-15 Geometrics on the court on Sunday.
The Under-15 Geometrics on the court on Sunday.

"We have got nearly every team keen to travel to Mackay to play next year,” Youd said.

The president of the association said she was very proud of the way all teams conducted themselves on the court.

"It is all about sportsmanship. We try and stick by our motto which is fitness fun and friendship.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie netball tc debbie whitsunday netball association whitsunday sportspark

