Netballers medal at NQ Games

SILVER MEDAL: Whitsunday netball team Whitsunday Young Ones took second place in the North Queensland Games.

WHITSUNDAY Netball Association returned victorious from the North Queensland Games in Mackay earlier this month after placing second with a team who had never taken the court together before.

Hosted by Mackay Netball Association, the local club sent more than 50 netballers in three modified division teams, two under-11 teams, an under-12 team and two senior teams.

Vice-president Shannon Lorraway said committee members and players took part in the opening ceremony on Friday night as well as the opening march on Saturday morning.

"The Whitsunday Young Ones, who were runners-up and got a silver medal, were made up of women from our senior teams who had never played together before,” she said.

"Everyone was really versatile. We didn't have a lot of shooters on the team, which meant players who are typically defence and centre court were shooting.

"I think we played really well together considering.”

The teams battled it out against Mackay, Moranbah, Middlemount, Townsville and Brisbane.

Last weekend was another big competition for the junior members of WNA at the Townsville Junior Carnival.

Out of the eight teams that travelled up north, the U11 Lightning came home division winners after remaining undefeated during the tournament.

ON TOP: U11 Lightning were the Townsville division winners.

The U12 Skylites were division runners-up and the U14 Fury also finished third.

Ms Lorraway said the girls were commended on their sportsmanship.

"The girls did a lot of bonding, learning and growing on the weekend, especially working on their teamwork,” she said.

"Everyone did their best and helping where needed.”

WNA plays social junior netball on Wednesdays from 4-5.30pm and a senior competition plays at 6.30pm at Whitsunday Sportspark.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or email netballwhitsunday @gmail.com.