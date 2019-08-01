Netflix drops trailer for $180m movie

The Irishman is Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese’s first collaboration since Casino

The Irishman is Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese’s first collaboration since Casino

Netflix has revealed the first look at its long-awaited Martin Scorsese movie, The Irishman.

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale and Anna Paquin, the gangster movie is Scorsese's first film since the religious epic Silence in 2016.

The story is based on Charles Brandt's book I Heard You Paint Houses and follows Frank Sheeran (De Niro), an alleged mob hitman, and his role in union leader Jimmy Hoffa's (Al Pacino) infamous disappearance.

Sheeran was a WWII veteran and worked with and for some of the most notorious people in US history, including the Bufalino crime family.

The movie will span decades and take in a tumultuous era in 20th century US history and politics.

The trailer was released on the same day Hoffa vanished 44 years ago.

Hoffa was a controversial figure, a powerful union boss who was linked to criminal enterprises. His disappearance remains one of the great mysteries of the 20th century, usually uttered in the same sentence as D.B. Cooper and Amelia Earhart.

The Irishman reportedly cost Netflix $180 million ($US125 million) after it won a bidding war for the rights. The Irishman is expected to be the streaming service's big Oscar play this year.

It certainly ticks many boxes, with high-end production values, a historical setting and its marquee stars, including 12-time nominee De Niro, plus a prominent director such as Scorsese.

The Irishman is Scorsese’s first gangster movie since The Departed.

Joe Pesci was lured out of retirement for the film.

De Niro and Scorsese have a long history of collaborating but haven't worked together since 1995's Casino.

And if you're going to make a gangster movie in 2019, Scorsese has certainly assembled the requisite names. Pesci was lured out of unofficial retirement for the role.

The Irishman will premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27 and will have a limited theatrical release (though not necessarily in Australia) before its debut on Netflix soon after.

Netflix has not yet revealed a date for its release on the streaming service.

Share your movies and TV obsessions | @wenleima