Netflix star's awkward high-flying fan moments

STARRING in a popular Netflix series means global exposure, in more ways than Dichen Lachman imagined.

The Australian-raised actor, best known for her roles in Neighbours, Dollhouse and The 100, has several memorable nude scenes in the streaming giant's cutting-edge sci-fi series Altered Carbon.

She's proud of her role in the Emmy-nominated series, but its popularity means she regularly catches people watching it on their phones and tablets.

"Every time I fly in and out of Australia someone's been watching Altered Carbon either in front or behind me," she says.

"One time I was walking past a guy sitting directly behind me and he was watching the naked sword fight (my character has). My husband was like 'Maybe you should just turn around and go this is my favourite scene'. We were on a 15-hour flight and he didn't figure it out (that I was sitting in front of him)."

Dichen Lachman in a scene from the TV series Altered Carbon. Katie Yu / Netflix

Lachman returns home this month to meet fans at Oz Comic-Con's Brisbane and Sydney events.

One question she's bound to get asked is whether or not she returns as Reileen, protagonist Takeshi Kovacs' sister, in season two of Altered Carbon. In the drama's futuristic world, human consciousness is digitised and can be backed up and duplicated - leaving the door open for characters to return and live on in all sorts of ways.

"All I can say is anything is possible," she says.

"People have told me that they loved my character. That means a lot to me because she wasn't that easy to love. If they found something redeemable about her then I did my job."

Avengers star Anthony Mackie takes over the role of Kovacs, previously shared by Joel Kinnaman and Will Yun Lee, in the new season.

Martha Higareda and Joel Kinnaman get down and dirty in the underbelly of a dystopian society.

"That's really exciting," Lachman says. "We'll see what happens. They're so secretive about everything, you fear never working again if you let something slip.

"Whatever happens next is going to be even bigger and better than before. It's not for the passive viewer. It's for people who want to be engaged."

On the subject of engagement, she's looking forward to feedback about the show from Aussie fans.

"When you're on a set sometimes you don't know if something is working or if you're affecting the audience," she says.

"I'm a bit of a chatterbox. I love talking to people and asking what they're watching. It helps me grow and learn in terms of the stories and what was working and what wasn't, so I can make my work better.

"I'm so lucky I've been able to carve out this little space for myself in the sci-fi fantasy world. It's such a great playground for an actor. There was a time where people didn't think it was good move and sci-fi was looked down upon, but now it's in the mainstream.

"It's an exciting time for creative people. Technology is democratising the business a bit, and more stories can be told and for very specific groups of people. There's a show for everyone now."

Oz Comic-Con is coming to Brisbane September 22 and 23, and Sydney 29 and 30.