Network like you date at Prossie COC

Juanita Halden, Wendy Barker, Andrew Barker, president Bob Bogie and executive secretary Karen Vloedmans at the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce meeting. Stephen Darwen

PROSERPINE Chamber of Commerce had a date with local business on Wednesday night.

Members networked in speed dating style set up to forge new business relationships.

Individuals at the event hit it off in one-on-one, fast paced business discussions before moving onto their next 'date' or 'business meetings' at the sound of a bell.

By the end of the night all attendees had the opportunity to meet and "get down to business.”

Participants said they gained a lot of value out of the evening and the event assisted to grow their business networks directly and indirectly through referrals.

Chamber Executive secretary Karen Vloedmans said the event was a great opportunity for members to make new connections, reignite existing ones, and discuss mutual business opportunities.

"The night opened up mutual business opportunities and created a better understanding of what local services and products exist in Proserpine and throughout the region,” she said.

Given the positive feedback, the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce indicated that they will be holding a similar event later in the year.

To join contact proserpinecoc@gmail.com or phone 0414 204 532.