Never too old to sit on Santa's lap

GREAT grandmother of five Dulcie Brooks proved you're never too old for Santa when she asked him for a new body this year at age 97.

Diving back into the 1930s, Dulcie remembers the first time she sat on Santa's knee at age 12 to ask for a sleeping doll she named Myra.

Christmas hasn't always been lavish for Dulcie, as while she was giving birth to daughter Lyn (who she now lives with) in Brisbane in 1955, her house on Long Island went up in flames.

This forced the family to live in a corrugated iron, dirt-floor shed on the banks of the O'Connell River.

Dulcie recalls cutting down a nearby tree as a makeshift Christmas tree, which they decorated with handmade decorations.

Dulcie will spend this Christmas in Proserpine with her daughter and nine grandchildren.