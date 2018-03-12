New $33 million eco-resort for region to deliver 300 jobs

THE year 2020 will see Sugarloaf become home to a world class eco-resort with the promise of 300 full-time jobs and more than $13 million in wages a year.

A grant of $5.86 million has been pledged by the federal government as part of their Regional Jobs and Investment Program.

Federal Dawson MP George Christensen made the announcement this morning at the site of the $33 million Ozone Whisundays project alongside Mayor Andrew Willcox and owner/developers Chris Weigand and Wendy Bradley.

Through the construction and operation phase the resort will employ more than 300 full-time workers and will generate over $13 million worth of wages and salaries during construction and when in operation over $8 million.

The project will provide international career paths in hospitality through the hotel operator with careers in native animal husbandry through collaboration with a major zoo, through its onsite fauna park.

Chris Weigand, Federal MP George Christensen, Wendy Bradley and Mayor Andrew Willcox at the site of the new Ozone Eco-resort. Tamera Francis

Mr Christensen said he fought long and hard for the RJIP and Investment Program after seeing the region experience economic downturn post mining boom.

"The project will provide economic, environmental and social benefits, creating sustainable jobs and career paths, generating over 160 jobs during construction and more than 150 ongoing positions," he said.

"This is a fantastic thing for the local community and is a result of the federal government unashamedly giving money to the private sector to generate jobs."

"The more we can get people to stay inland and spend more of their time actually onshore here, the more the money is going to circulate throughout this economy and throughout the community.

"This is big stuff for the Whitsundays and I'm very glad we have been part of it."

Artist's interpretation of the new Ozone Whitsundays Eco-resort.

Mrs Bradley said the resort would have a strong buy local focus that will span into the construction phase, where local business Hutchinson Builders have been selected to construct the resort.

Mayor Andrew Willcox thanked the Australian Government for their commitment to stimulating the regional economy and the opportunity to generate land-based tourism in the Whitsundays.

"As council we really welcome this tourist product because of the sustainability nature, it's just really good for the environment," Cr Willcox said.

Ozone will consist of 129 self-contained units, a central facility with restaurant and bar, an iconic conference centre, pools, a small fauna park and bird aviary.