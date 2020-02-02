New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

Whitsunday Regional Council are taking expressions of interest for a new food and beverage outlet at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

As part of the airport’s ongoing upgrades, the retail space near Captain and Co will be used as a food and beverage outlet for travellers.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the council would consider proposals from the public to see what kind of service could be established.

“As part of the upgrade of the airport there’s a new bar and new food service facility, so what we’re doing is testing the market to see if there’s interest in operating that facility,” he said.

“The existing people that are there (Captain and Co) might show interest and they might end up the best person for it in which case they can do that.”

The space has not been used since the unveiling of the airport following renovations last year and features an open dining space with plenty of seating.

Councillors voted unanimously to consider expressions of interest at the first ordinary meeting of the year on Wednesday.