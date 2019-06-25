New additions mean this popular resort has much, much more

TOP SPOT FOR A DRINK: The Beachfront Bar at Palm Bay Resort.

TOP SPOT FOR A DRINK: The Beachfront Bar at Palm Bay Resort. Contributed

ONE of the most idyllic spots in the Whitsundays has undergone a rejuvenation aimed at consolidating its long-term future.

Palm Bay Resort, located on Long Island, has long been renowned as a destination with the unique seclusion of an intimate, exclusive resort and convenience of self-catering accommodation.

The pool and waterfall at Palm Bay Resort Contributed

Managing director Helen Scott said the changes during the past 12 to 24 months were vital for the resort.

"We were aware that Daydream Island and Hayman Island were being refurbished after the impacts of Cyclone Debbie, so we felt we needed to update the resort," Ms Scott said.

"All the beachfront units have recently been repainted and refurbished with new furniture.

One of the newly refurbished rooms at Palm Bay Resort. Contributed

"Last year we did the inside of the units and the main building, with the outside work completed this year.

"There is also new furniture in the dining room.

"In 2018 we also re-sanded all the decks, built the Beachfront Bar and and Beachfront Deck which is a great spot for wedding ceremonies."

Ms Scott said the bar was already proving popular, especially with the ZigZag Day Tours, who regularly stopped by the resort.

"It is a beautiful place to have cocktails at sunset as it looks over the water to the west," she said.

"The ZigZag tours come for an hour, have a drink at the bar and many of them don't want to leave."

Cyclone Debbie did leave her mark on Palm Bay, but thanks to the sterling efforts of mainland volunteers who answered the call on Facebook, the resort opened for business two weeks later.

The stunning backdrop at Palm Bay Resort, located on Long Island. Contributed

Ms Scott, who has managed the resort for the past five years, said demand was strong in the wedding market.

"People can book out the whole resort for their wedding and make it an exclusive event because we can sleep up to 60 people," she said.

"But we also cater for smaller weddings as well."

Ms Scott added Palm Bay Resort had marketed itself as the perfect getaway spot for couples.

"We've had a broad market of guests while Daydream and Hayman were out of action, but their reopening means we are focusing on the couples market," she said.

"We have houses that accommodate four and six people, but the rest of our rooms accommodate two.

"We're looking to attract those honeymooners, babymooners, all couples really."

For more on Palm Bay Resort, visit www.palmbayresort.com.au.