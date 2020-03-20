Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

New Amamoor ‘murder’ arrest

Arthur Gorrie
20th Mar 2020 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE manhunt is over, as police announce the arrest of the fourth suspect in the Amamoor 'murder' investigation.

Lead investigator Gary Pettiford has just announced the arrest this morning of a man, 33.

"We are no longer looking for Trent Edward Dyhrberg," he said.

Two other men are currently remanded in custody on murder charges and a woman has been remanded, also in custody on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The fourth suspect was found at Turkey Beach, near Miriam Vale, a short time ago.

More news as it comes to hand.

More Stories

Show More
amamoor crime editors picks murder qld turkey beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions lost as virus hits tourism industry

        premium_icon Millions lost as virus hits tourism industry

        Travel Ad campaigns have been pulled as Mackay, Whitsunday tourism providers report losses totalling $40M

        Church services cancelled to curb COVID-19 spread

        premium_icon Church services cancelled to curb COVID-19 spread

        News One Reverend is working hard to find a virtual solution to continue worship...

        Pet detectives, bush experts called in search for lost dog

        premium_icon Pet detectives, bush experts called in search for lost dog

        Pets & Animals After her car rolled more than 100m in a horrifying crash, the true anguish began...

        VOTE NOW: Close race for Whitsunday's best customer service

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Close race for Whitsunday's best customer service

        News The top-nine customer-service goving employees, as nominated by you