New amenities at Lake Proserpine almost complete

New amenities at Lake Proserpine/Peter Faust Dam are taking shape. Toilet blocks are set to be ready by Christmas and the showers will be finished in the new year.

AS THE building of new amenities at Lake Proserpine/Peter Faust Dam take shape in time for Christmas, Deputy Mayor John Collins said the economic boost to the region was going to be "sensational".

"This area, with the reef fishing, estuary fishing, deep sea fishing and Lake Proserpine being one of the best areas for barramundi, has the potential to be as good if not better than fishing in the Northern Territory," Cr Collins said.

"And if people are staying in the area, they're also going to be looking to buy food and fuel here and it's all going to be good for the region."

Whitsunday Regional Council's director customer experience Adam Hagey said the value of the whole project at Lake Proserpine - 20km west of Proserpine - was $3.1 million and work was due to be finished by June next year.

"But by Christmas we will have two of the jetties installed - one near the existing recreation area and one near the boat ramp."

Mr Hagey said a third jetty near the camping area would be ready early in the new year.

This week, he said, toilet blocks had been worked on near the camping area as well as showers, with the toilets due to be finished by Christmas and the showers in the new year.

Campers have already been making the most of the revamped area since September, and roads into the recreation area have been upgraded.

"It's busy already. We've relined and remarked all the carparks, and installed an automatic wash down bay for cars and boats leaving the area to make sure they're not transporting any mimosa pigra seed."

He said a full-time weeds officer had ensured the seed from the banks of the lake was under control.

The development of the lake was "great" for Proserpine, Mr Hagey said.

"And word has spread rather quickly. I've run into people from NSW and Victoria - the word is definitely out there and it's being well utilised."

In the future the boat ramp would be upgraded and signage improved. Currently $1.6 million had been spent, meaning the project was "on track and on budget".

Mr Hagey said Lake Proserpine offered "plenty to do" including freshwater fishing, water sports, skiing and camping and an on-site office would also mean large events could be facilitated at the lake.

He said picnic shelters along the lake have been revamped and lighting has been installed, as have five new double barbecues in the recreation area.

There will be two amenities blocks - one at the recreation area and one in the camping area.