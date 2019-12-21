15 Whitsunday businesses that had a fresh start in 2019

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Susan Turner, Adam Falls and Liam Gooder can't wait to welcome everyone to their new kitchen, bar, grill and cafe, Harba Road.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Susan Turner, Adam Falls and Liam Gooder can't wait to welcome everyone to their new kitchen, bar, grill and cafe, Harba Road.

IT HAS been a big year for business in the Whitsundays, with new openings and reopenings across the whole region.

From small start-ups to multimillion-dollar reopenings, there has been a lot of action this year.

Below we have compiled a list of some of the businesses to have opened across the Whitsundays during 2019.

ANACONDA

The Whitsundays now have a world of outdoor adventure equipment at its fingertips when an Anaconda store opened its doors at Whitsunday Plaza in November.

The business promised to provide the region with products previously not available in the Whitsundays, with customers flocking to check out the new store on opening day.

Grant Spees and Heidi Rukiehn are just two of the Anaconda Airlie Beach team members who were on deck for the official opening of the new store. Picture: Shannen McDonald

SILLY SOLLY'S

Silly Solly's Nothing Over $5 Airlie Beach opened at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre in Cannonvale in October, at the location of the old Reject Shop.

The brand was touted for a return to Bowen, with founder Solly Stanton calling for a location in Bowen earlier this year.

Among the goods the store will stock are groceries, clothing, craft, children's toys, party goods, confectionery, ladies' fashion, homewares, kitchen items, cleaning products, hardware and pet products.

The owner of the Cannonvale store, Matt Caldwell, said Silly Solly's would be a "retail game changer" for the Whitsundays as it sold branded products for prices under $5.

DAYDREAM ISLAND RESORT

Two years since the devastation of Cyclone Debbie, Daydream Island Resort declared it was back, hosting one of the year's most star-studded and glamorous opening parties.

Boasting a living reef at its heart, the spectacular $140 million rebuild of the iconic resort signalled a new dawn for tourism in the Whitsundays.

Every one of 277 rooms and suites has been completely refurbished, along with three new restaurants, five bars, new swimming pools and a dazzling grand entry foyer.

OPAL RIDGE MOTEL

A new hotel with a focus on luxury opened in the Whitsundays this year, but it's not where you would expect it to be.

Opal Ridge Motel in Collinsville staged its grand opening in August following a significant two-year redevelopment.

With 30 well-appointed rooms with luxury fittings, a bistro and cafe, a fine-dining experience and a fully-integrated business and function room, it's a product unique to the Collinsville region.

CELEBRATION: Co-owner Trevor Anderson, Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, Member for Burdekin Dale Last and co-owner Eileen Meyer at the official opening of the hotel.

INTERCONTINENTAL HAYMAN ISLAND RESORT

The luxury island resort on Hayman Island was officially reopened in August after being damaged in Tropical Cyclone Debbie almost two-and-a-half-years earlier.

Rated five stars, it boasts 166 rooms as well as five new restaurants and bars.

More than $135 million had been spent to re-establish Hayman Island as a flagship resort of the Whitsundays, and of tourism in Queensland.

WHITSUNDAY FISHING WORLD

When the Spees were told they had only a month to vacate the premises as their lease was being terminated, there was no time to think of a plan B.

It was an emotional rollercoaster for the family and Yvonne Spees said they'd walked out of the shop with "nothing".

The business has shifted slightly away from the commercial side of the industry and has hones in on what they're so well known for, which is the speciality products, and custom rods and reels.

CANNONVALE POST OFFICE

The Cannonvale Post Office was on the move earlier this year, after it was announced it would move into its new premises in March.

The new premises are 'bigger and improved', offering customers a better experience, a spokesperson said.

Recently the post office helped Australia Post to its busiest day in history.

Larine Pattel, Karina Sheerin, Angela Adamson and Pia Newport at Cannovale post office have had a busy first Christmas at their new location.

PROSERPINE HEALTH 'N' FITNESS

Stephen and June Miller are on a mission to "get Proserpine moving" when they opened a new fitness centre in November.

After a year-long restoration of the Chapman St premises that previously housed Proserpine Squash and Fitness, the new business provides squash, volleyball and spike ball.

The owners are hoping to create a new niche for Proserpine when it comes to physical activity.

MMOKA

A new retail store opened its doors in Bowen in November, bringing a fresh, coastal feel to the region's clothing choices.

Pronounced 'Mocha' like the coffee, the uniquely named store is located on Herbert St and stocks clothing with a 'western, boho' feel.

Owner, Morgan Allan, stocks her own fashion label, as well as a number of other labels with a focus on Australian designers.

PROSERPINE RSL

Closed for five years, the Proserpine Returned Services League club on Chapman St reopened in April after a refresh.

The RSL shut its doors in late 2014 after managers were unable to make ends meet, to the disappointment of members and the local community.

In February, Blaze Cafe moved in, relocating from the Woolworths complex on Herbert St.

Just this month it was announced the RSL had been successful in securing a full-time trade licence.

COASTAL FEEL: Bowen resident Morgan Allan is opening a new retail store on Herbert Street later this month.

GARDEN BAR BISTRO

Located at Coral Sea Marina, the venue has been a flurry of activity since opening, after about two months of renovations at the former Hemingway's site.

Aside from the eye-catching backdrop of black and white tiles behind the bar, the venue now has a permanent roof, and fans have been installed for the warmer summer months.

The focus is on all-day relaxed dining, with a new entrance added to encourage people strolling by to pop in for a drink and a bite to eat.

PEARL

Rose and Louise Wildy are the driving force behind popular fashion store Court and Spark and in October expanded with a sister store, Pearl, on Airlie Beach's Main Street.

After opening Court and Spark in 2012 the pair quickly built a loyal customer base off their affordable price point and customer-centric business plan and what started as a "cool business idea" soon grew to become a staple of Airlie Beach's retail scene.

Pearl has been created to complement the sisters' existing store, bringing more of a feminine flair to their existing range.

Louise Wildy and Rose Wildy have opened their second fashion boutique Pearl in Airlie Beach following the opening of their first store Court and Spark in 2012.

WHITSUNDAY GOLD COFFEE

Whitsunday Gold Coffee reopened its doors in April after being closed for almost two years as a result of Tropical Cyclone Debbie's wrath.

The coffee plantation the cafe was on has completely transformed to include a fully licensed bar, restaurant, children's play area, wishing fountain, Bellagio-style fountain and an aviary.

The bright and spacious outdoor seating area has the capacity to seat 120 people, and cafe-goers can sip their coffee, and eat their food while looking out at the mango tree, that is more than 80 years old.

HUNGRY GOAT BRASSERIE

Cannonvale had a new cafe open in May, with The Hungry Goat Brasserie welcome diners at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

Owner Daniel Chavez Torres previously owned Cracka Dawn but made the move to the new business to allow customers to eat-in.

Open for breakfast and lunch, the menu has lots of gluten-free options with a focus on being made quickly to short people on a short lunch break.

HARBA ROAD

Fresh seasonal produce, influenced by the smoked barbecue flavours popular in Central American cuisine are at the forefront of this Whitsunday eatery that opened in July.

The bar and grill is open seven days a week from 6.30am - 10pm, with a vegan and vegetarian friendly menu.

The owners spent the seven months transforming the venue into a 162 seat cafe by day, and a bar and grill by night.