New animals welcomed at Darling Downs Zoo

NEW ANIMALS: The two maned wolves that now call the Darling Downs Zoo home.

THE Darling Downs Zoo has welcomed two new maned wolves into its family of animals.

A zoo spokesperson took to Facebook this week to announce the new additions.

"The new year welcomed two fascinating additions to our zoo family in the shape of a beautiful pair of maned wolves named Fane and Bly," the spokesperson said.

"The two year olds have come to live with us from Altina Wildlife Park and are the only breeding pair in Queensland."

Maned wolves are naturally found in the grassland savannahs of central and eastern South America.

"Although they are called wolves and resemble foxes, they are not closely related to either," the spokesperson said.

"They are the only members of their genus Chrysocyon. They are classified as carnivores, but have an omnivorous diet and enjoy fruit as much as meat.

"At one metre tall, they are the largest canid in South America."

The spokesperson said anyone wanting to find out more about "these amazing creatures, come and say hello at our wolf talk at 11am daily".

The new additions came after the zoo experienced a baby boom among several of the animal species at the facility in the past few months.

The zoo is also expecting to soon receive some Sri Lankan leopards, for which they are currently building enclosures.