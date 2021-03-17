New app puts Great Barrier Reef into palm of your hand

A SMARTPHONE app bringing the Great Barrier Reef to living rooms has just been launched, with each free download translating to a $1 donation to coral nursery regeneration efforts.

Coral wonderlands are about to grow in homes across Australia as smartphone company OPPO launches its Recolour the Reef app.

The program allows users to view a 3D render of the coral networks that make up the reef. A sliding tool lets people watch the ecosystem change as stress from climate change, pollution and bleaching is dialled up.

Reef Restoration Foundation chief executive officer Ryan Donnelly launches the new Recolour the Reef app in partnership with OPPO. Picture: Supplied

The augmented reality experience was created from images and video OPPO captured just off Fitzroy Island - one of the Reef Restoration Foundation's (RRF) ocean-based coral nursery locations.

OPPO will donate $1 to the foundation for every download in March and April.

RRF chief executive officer Ryan Donnelly said it was an exciting partnership.

Every free download will translate to a $1 donation to the Reef Restoration Foundation. Picture: Supplied

"People only want to protect the things they know about," he said.

"We are trying to generate hope and there's a realistic optimism around the Great Barrier Reef if people are prepared to act."

The foundation hopes to produce a million new corals on the reef by 2026.

The Recolour the Reef app is available on Google Play and the App Store or directly by visiting recolourthereef.com.au

