New Proserpine Mill apprentices, from left, Deklyn Brown, Chris McKeough, Connor Hancock and Liam Baile.
New Proserpine Mill apprentices, from left, Deklyn Brown, Chris McKeough, Connor Hancock and Liam Baile.
News

New apprentices start at mill

Deborah Friend
13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
THE Proserpine Mill has welcomed the next generation of tradies to its ranks.

Wilmar Sugar Australia is Australia’s largest sugar milling company and this week signed on 30 first-year apprentices, four of whom will be based at Proserpine Mill.

The four new apprentices starting work at the Proserpine Mill this week are Deklyn Brown and Connor Hancock, both from Proserpine, Liam Bailey, from Bowen, and Chris McKeough, who is relocating from Ayr.

Training superintendent Daniel Shipard said, as well as Proserpine, the new Wilmar apprentices would do their trade training at the Burdekin, Herbert and Plane Creek mills, and at the Sarina Bio-Ethanol Distillery.

Proserpine apprentice Connor Hancock said he was looking forward to starting his boilermaking apprenticeship at the Proserpine Mill.

“I chose to do my apprenticeship through Wilmar because of the wide variety of fabrication work I’ll get to do in the mill environment,” he said.

“I excelled in manual arts at school and was always aiming for an apprenticeship. I did some work experience at Proserpine Mill, in June and July last year, and it was great.

“Safety was a big aspect and there was a good culture in the work team. I thought it would be a really good environment to get into and learn my trade.”

Mr Shipard said Wilmar’s new recruits would join 93 apprentices already employed across Wilmar’s Queensland operations.

“Wilmar is one of the largest providers of apprenticeship opportunities in Queensland, with about 120 apprentices working at our sites at any one time,” Mr Shipard said.

“We’re very proud of the quality of our trade training and the fact that we have a completion rate of 95 per cent – which is well above the industry average.”

This year’s intake includes electrical, boilermaking, fitting and turning, and diesel fitting apprentices.

Mr Shipard said all the new apprentices had completed two weeks of safety training in the Burdekin, before starting work at their respective sites this week.

“An apprenticeship with Wilmar means you’ll be properly trained in safe work practices, you’ll be involved in multimillion-dollar projects, and you’ll get to work closely with other trade disciplines to achieve results,” he said.

apprentices proserpine mill trades workers
Whitsunday Times

