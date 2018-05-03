New attraction is brewing in Airlie Beach

FRESH BEER: Employee Makena Hartley can't wait to taste the fresh brew, coming soon to Denmans Cellar Beer Cafe.

FRESH BEER: Employee Makena Hartley can't wait to taste the fresh brew, coming soon to Denmans Cellar Beer Cafe. Tamera Francis

FRESH beer has found a home in Airlie Beach at Denmans Cellars Beer Cafe.

Owners Dan and Jax Mcleod bought the property in August 2016 and planned to open the town's first brewery.

Cyclone Debbie stopped the wheels turning on the project but construction has now started on the brewery and it is scheduled to be in operation by the end of June.

A 1200-litre brewhouse will provide eight of the 10 taps on-site with fresh, locally inspired brews, Mr Mcleod said.

"Beer doesn't travel well so we wanted to offer fresh beer. Even the best beer tastes stale after travel,” he said.

"Local breweries offer what no one else can and the nearest one was Townsville - until now.”

"The brewhouse will offer a unique experience that you can't get at any bar in the region. Special events drinking from the uni-tanks, directly from the fermenter, is all in the works.”

Mr Mcleod has dabbled in brewing beer for the past eight years and will now work with an established beer connoisseur to ensure consistent quality products are produced for the venture.

"I want to work with locals to make the product unique to the area,” he said.

"We'll be bottling for take away eventually, with the option to buy a two-litre growler of brew.”

The plan is to have 10 taps in total, with guest taps and at least eight taps of their own elixir at any one time.

The front of the brewery will be glass so people can see inside. Tours will also be an option.

"Nothing beats fresh beer and this venture will allow us to have the freshest possible beer in Airlie,” Mr Mcleod said.

"We'll document the whole process through to the pour of the first brew.”

Mr Mcleod wants to host a competition for the lucky lad or lass who will sip the first pour.

"We're looking at ways to do that - hopefully it goes to somebody local.”