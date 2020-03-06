New Bach had romantic holiday booked

Survivor star Brooke Jowett has been dealt the ultimate blindside - and not via a cunning game play in the challenging reality show.

The reality TV beauty posted an emotional message to fans clarifying she had no idea her camp romance, Locky Gilbert, was going to be announced as the next Bachelor.

The returning player from 2016's Survivor season told her followers she was as surprised as the rest of us when The Bachelor announcement dropped this week, implying that she had thought she and Locky would explore their blossoming relationship over the next few months.

She even suggested they had planned a trip to Bali together.

"My side of our story. Yes, I'm hurt and a little blindsided (excuse the pun) but I wish the best for Locky, I always will (Secretly I hope he stacks it and splits his pants on day one) Haha," Jowett, 27, wrote.

"I guess we had different things planned in our heads for what was to come over the next few months but you can't be mad at someone for doing what they feel is best for them, even if it does sting a little," she continued.

"In no way am I or is my Survivor experience defined by Locky or any other man. I was never hiding in his shadow in the game and I won't be hiding in his shadow now. But I will always cherish those times we shared, it was an amazing life experience."

But it was the final line that was the most eye-opening, with the reality star adding: "P.S It looks like I'm now going solo to Bali next month. Any takers?"

Fans and fellow Survivor contestants have flooded her post with messages of support, player David Genat writing: "Way better things to come."

"You deserve a Prince Charming. And He will come don't you worry," wrote Survivor tribemate Moana.

Fellow Survivor star Lee Carseldine was one of several to suggest Brooke become the next Bachelorette.

Her post comes after 30-year-old Locky - who was named this year's Bachelor hours after viewers saw him voted off Survivor - addressed the questions raised by fans over his bond with Brooke.

When asked about his bond with Brooke on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this week, Locky was quick to dismiss romance whispers, saying Brooke "really helped me in the game".

"Brooke's an amazing girl, it was filmed five months ago, so that's quite a while ago now," he said.

"The show … You want to have a person you can fully trust, if you don't, you'll lose your mind," he explained.

"Me and Brooke connected, we had lots to talk about, so that really helped me in the game."

Despite Locky seemingly brushing off a romantic connection, Brooke told TV Week that the pair grew apart after filming in September, but added their relationship was "still on the cards".

"I think he's great, but I won't be having his child any time soon," the 27-year-old said.

"It's still on the cards. We haven't completely written it off, it's just very complicated with the distance. It's such an obstacle."