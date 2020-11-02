New bail bid in Mackay dog sex extortion case

Police alleged a couple engaged in bestiality in the Mackay region. The man is accused of trying to extort his former girlfriend to drop a domestic violence order by threatening to post a video of her having sex with a dog on social media.

A MACKAY man accused of bestiality and later extortion against his former girlfriend has been granted bail in the supreme court.

But he has extensive conditions after a magistrate twice denied his freedom bids.

He must abide by 16 strict conditions to remain on bail including wearing a tracking device or he risks being returned to custody.

The charges, which allegedly occurred over two separate time frames, are linked.

Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice between December last year and January this year.

The man, aged in his 30s, is disputing these allegations.

It is then alleged he later tried to bribe the woman to drop a domestic violence order against him by threatening to post the bestiality video on social media.

He is charged with extortion, threatening to distribute intimate images, attempting to pervert the course of justice, stalking and breaching a domestic violence order between March and May this year.

After the man’s two bail bids were rejected in Mackay Magistrates Court, he took his case to Brisbane Supreme Court earlier this month and was successful.

However he must comply with 16 conditions including reporting three times a week, handing over his passport, not leaving Queensland and wearing a tracking device.

He is also not allowed to contact the woman directly or indirectly, go within 100 metres of her or her parents’ home. Also if he sees her in a public area he must immediately leave.

Under the conditions, the man is on a curfew between 10pm and 5am and he cannot go to a Central Queensland town.

The case has been adjourned to a later date.