New bid to solve Airlie Beach mystery

Jay Anthony Brogden was last seen on April 21, 2007 at Cannonvale.

IT HAS been 12 years since Jay Brogden was last heard from by family or friends, but those close to him have not given up looking for answers into his probable murder.

Jay Anthony Brogden, a 21-year-old from Airlie Beach, went missing from Cannonvale in April 2007.

Earlier this month, Jay would have celebrated his 33rd birthday.

A new Crimestoppers billboard, which was erected in Proserpine on Monday advertising the $250,000 reward for information that leads to information about who killed Mr Brogden brought new hope to those waiting for answers.

