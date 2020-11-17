New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

A new tourism brand for the Central Highlands will be launched at the Tourism and Events Forum in Emerald. Photo: Nathan White Images

THE CENTRAL Highlands is about to undergo a bold and exciting transformation to boost its reputation as a tourism destination.

A new brand story will launch at next month's Tourism and Events Forum, delivered by the Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC).

The initiative is the result of extensive industry and community collaboration by CHDC, with the support of creative agency Media Mortar, and is the first priority project of the Central Highlands Visitor Economy Strategy 2020-22.

"We don't want to give too much away until launch day on December 3 but I can say it's bold, it's exciting and it's going to turbo charge our efforts to elevate the region's reputation as a tourism destination," CHDC Tourism Development coordinator Paul Thompson says.

"We've worked hard to get as much local input as possible around what we need to do to build greater awareness of the Central Highlands and I'm confident the brand that's been created can achieve that."

Business operators are encouraged to attend the forum to find out how they can use the branding to enhance their marketing.

Guest speakers include Tourism and Events Queensland Outback and Country Queensland director Matt Bron and Aussie Outback Tours owner and operator Alan Smith.

CHDC holds the annual forum to bring together tourism operators, industry representatives and event organisers to discuss the future of tourism and how to work together to grow the industry.

"This year's event will also be a chance for everyone to debrief and share their own experiences of what's been a rollercoaster 2020 and share how they're feeling about the year ahead," Mr Thompson said.

Furthermore, the forum will launch a new regional events platform, another priority project of to keep tourism operators up to speed on future events so they can plan, collaborate and cross-promote accordingly.

Find more information and book tickets at chdc.com.au.