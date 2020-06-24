New book to ‘set record straight’ over Megxit

Meghan Markle was reportedly miserable during her time as a working royal. Picture: Getty Images

A "pioneering" new biography about Meghan Markle promises to "set the record straight" on the former actress' life and her brief time spent as a full time working member of the royal family.

Celebrity biographer Sean Smith, who has written books on Kate Middleton, Ed Sheeran and Kim Kardashian, is behind Meghan: Misunderstood, which promises to answer why "the most charismatic member of the royal family" had been "so upset" prior to ditching the UK for a new life in North America.

Smith said he was moved to write the book, slated for release in November by HarperCollins, after watching the explosive 2019 documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, saying he "immediately wanted to know how it had come to this".

The book promises to "pull no punches" in its detailed unpacking of the 38-year-old's life in the royal family, calling her "the most talked about, unfairly vilified and misrepresented woman in the world."

Meghan already had a successful acting career and was moving more into activism, becoming increasingly vocal on social issues before meeting the popular royal.

The book aims to delve into the "rom-com fantasy" of the couple's relationship, as well as touching on the "disturbing drama" which followed their wedding in May 2018.

The biography promises to "pull no punches" as the author unravels the "remarkable and powerful story of this self-made, intelligent American woman with a strong social conscience".

In the documentary Meghan spoke about having "no idea" of the struggles she would face when marrying into the royal family.

The couple were beloved by Brits at the time of their 2018 wedding, but things quickly turned sour. Picture: Getty Images

She revealed in the raw interview that her friends warned her not to marry the prince because the media focus would "destroy your life", admitting that since the wedding and during her pregnancy she felt "vulnerable."

Meghan and Prince Harry's first year of marriage was marred by controversie. The couple came under fire for their privacy demands around Archie's christening, their use of private jets, and Meghan's Wimbledon appearance when she banned fans from taking photos.

The Sussexes left royal life for good in January, moving first to Canada, before setting up home in the $18 million Los Angeles mansion of movie mogul, Tyler Perry.

hey officially stepped down as working royals on March 31.

A new book on Meghan Markle promises to lift the lid on Megxit. Picture: HarperCollins

Meghan Markle recently spoke to her former high school’s graduating students about the death of George Floyd. Picture: Supplied

It comes as another book, this time about the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, is making waves among royal watchers.

Battle of Brothers: William and Harry - the Friendship and the Feuds, has been penned by Robert Lacey, a historical consultant for Netflix's The Crown as well as the author of Majesty, a 1977 study of Queen Elizabeth.

The writer has revealed he was "astonished" and "sometimes moved to tears" by the fresh details of the rift that emerged while he was researching their rocky relationship.

The book explores conflicts that emerge simply down to Prince William being the "heir" and Prince Harry being the "spare", and claims that the "seeds of damage were sown" when the marriage of their parents fell apart.

It will also delve into how the relationship between the two brothers changed after both got married, amid rumours of a rift between Meghan and Kate.

Rumours abound that the relationship cracked when Prince William advised his younger brother to "take things slow" when he first began dating Meghan Markle in 2017.

Originally published as New book to 'set record straight' over Megxit