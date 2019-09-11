New brand for Whitsundays shows a heart

HEART OF THE MATTER: Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy, chief executive officer Tash Wheeler and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox give the thumbs up to the Tourism Whitsundays newest brand launch.

HEART OF THE MATTER: Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy, chief executive officer Tash Wheeler and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox give the thumbs up to the Tourism Whitsundays newest brand launch. Shannen McDonald

THE WHITSUNDAYS is the twinkling jewel in the Queensland coastline.

It's also the beating heart, and Tourism Whitsundays, along with Whitsunday Regional Council have unveiled a new brand for the region.

After 12 months of extensive community and global consumer research which involved countless workshops, online surveys and development, it was identified that the region embodied so much more, than just the islands- despite how jaw-dropping they are.

The Whitsundays is the heart of many things; adventure, sailing, agriculture, history, the islands and the beaches, with the stand out being The Heart of the Great Barrier Reef.

It's time to wave goodbye to the "74 Island Wonders” and welcome "The Whitsundays, heart of the Great Barrier Reef”.

The new branding direction encompasses the "heart” of all the diverse townships from Airlie Beach, Bowen, Collinsville, Islands and Proserpine, providing the opportunity to celebrate what makes the Whitsundays special.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said she was incredibly proud of what her team had developed, with the new direction highlighting what locals and visitors love about the region.

"When we embarked on this journey one of the priorities was developing a destination brand that would unite all aspects of our wonderfully diverse region,” Mrs Wheeler

said.

"We have launched something that all corners of the region can feel a part of, but also packs a punch in key domestic and international markets.”

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler also noted the brand really marries the Whitsundays to the Great Barrier Reef.

"The Great Barrier Reef is truly one of the world's natural wonders, it's a great draw-card for domestic and international visitation.”

The brand also gives the region grounds to own that the Whitsundays are the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef, and Mrs Wheeler said it showcases what measures the tourism industry are taking in sustainable tourism.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the new brand was an important marketing platform to attract and connect every visitor to the Whitsundays.

"Equally as important, a good brand connects with every town and person living in the Whitsundays,” he said.

"This new brand has the ability to not only unite the region, but also give each township its own voice within the overarching Whitsundays brand.

"If Council, Tourism Whitsundays, industry and community unite to own and use this brand then it is a no brainer that tourism numbers, and the economic benefits they bring, will grow across the whole Whitsunday region,” Cr Willcox said. Tourism Whitsundays adamantly believes this new brand direction can be adapted by every town, event, tour operator, accommodation, restaurant, and island resort throughout the region.

For more information contact Tourism Whitsundays.