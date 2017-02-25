New brew in pipeline.

IT MAY be hard to believe but Denman Cellars' beer range is about to get even more extensive.

Renovations will begin this year for a neighbouring brewery to be named the "Whitsunday Islands Brewery Company”.

Once complete, customers will be able to watch the brewing process first-hand and have a taste of the locally sourced beer on tap.

Owner Jacqueline McLeod said the development was good news for customers looking for something unique.

"We will be starting off with three types of beer and using seasonal releases and brewing for special occasions,” she said.

Denman Cellars already boasts the largest range of beer in the Whitsundays, with 400 different types of beer and 40 types of cider.

Ms McLeod said there was no better place to enjoy a relaxing time with a decent feed and an ice cold beverage.

"We have beer from all over the world and often get people come in and grab a beer that reminds them of an experience, which is pretty cool,” she said.

"People can casually share their meals and taste different things from around the world.”

Denman Cellars is renowned for serving high- quality seafood platters.