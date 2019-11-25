NEW BUSINESS: Whitsundays to welcome newest physio

Whitsunday physiotherapist Ellie Ruddell with husband and new business partner Nick Ryan at the site of their soon to be opened physio practice Advance Physiotherapy Whitsunday.

HAVING come from a family of business owners, Ellie Ruddell always dreamed of having a business of her own and soon she will have just that.

Practicing as a physio in Mackay since she graduated from university in 2014, Mrs Ruddell is ready to make her return to the Whitsundays.

Mrs Ruddell and her husband Nick Ryan are opening a physiotherapy practice of their own.

"I've always wanted to be a business owner,” Mrs Ruddell said.

"Nick and I were thinking we wanted to move back home so we thought why not open a practice of our own?

"So hopefully we can provide the Whitsundays with some good physiotherapy.”

After graduating from Proserpine State High School in 2009, Mrs Ruddell made her way to Townsville to start her university studies.

Initially starting medicine, Mrs Ruddell made the switch to physiotherapy where she met her now husband.

"As soon as I started physio, I just loved it and I haven't looked back since,” Mrs Ruddell said.

Planning to open their doors on January 6 next year, the physio duo has sourced the best space they could find in the Whitsundays to launch their new business.

Situated in the Whitsunday Business Centre, Advance Physiotherapy Whitsunday will cater for a range of clients and needs.

Physio services, massage, dry needling, gym and hydro therapy and treatment for a range of injuries make up just some of the services that will be available at the practice.

With nerves growing ahead of the new adventure, Mrs Ruddell said it was a challenge she was ready to take on.

"When you're working for someone else, you're protected,” she said.

"Going out on your own is a big step but we're both qualified enough to take it on.

"It's definitely going to be stepping out of our comfort zone.”

Having always wanted to work in the health industry, Mrs Ruddell said practicing as a physiotherapist had provided her with an exciting career.

"It's constantly changing,” she said.

"You never who is going to walk through the door next, so it keeps you on your toes.

"I enjoy being able to help people and help improve their quality of life.”

Advance Physiotherapy Whitsunday is now live on there website at advancephysiowhitsunday.com.au.